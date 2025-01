WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 16, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JAN 16

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

OLDFISH – Busti Tap House – Busti

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

The Mecham Twins – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

FRI JAN 17

Student recital night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

Decho Ensemble – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Darkwater Duo – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Movies at The Reg: Conclave – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JAN 18

Backlog – Shawbucks – Jamestown

GOLDiROCKS – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kris Meekins – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Michael Aarons – The Cooler – Sherman

Alyssa Wismar – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN JAN 19

Derek Davis & Brian Chase and HonkyTonk Heroes (benefit for Bryan McWilliams) – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE JAN 21

Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

WED JAN 22