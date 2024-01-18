WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 18, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU JAN 18

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Ion Sky trio – Madigan’s – Ellicottville

FRI JAN 19

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Kyle Gustafson – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT JAN 20

OLDFISH – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Adam Gould – Forte – Jamestown

Hard Luck Rangers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Big Logic Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Lenny and the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Carrie Ann Hayes – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman

Movies at The Reg: Wish – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 21

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON JAN 22

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED JAN 24