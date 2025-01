WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 23, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JAN 23

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Trever Wilkins – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI JAN 24

Student Kaleidoscope performance night – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown

The Assembly – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Dean Wells – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Pat Cook and John Savage – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Mark Wilson – Chautauqua Suites Hotel – Mayville

SAT JAN 25

Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Charity Nuse Trio – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

Brian K Chase – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Earle Wallace Band – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Miranda Wilcox – Chautauqua Suites – Mayville

Tyler McClain – The Cooler – Sherman

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

Lenin-McCarthy – The Tap Room – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: Moana 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JAN 26

Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED JAN 29