WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – January 30, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.

THU JAN 30

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI JAN 31

OLDFISH – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Afraid of Human – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Babygirl – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT FEB 01

We Speak Canadian – Jamestown War Vets Club – Jamestown

Dark Horse Run – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Lakewood American Legion – Lakewood

Trevor Stribing – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ten Pound Hammer – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

R&S Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman

Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

Sweet Jane Band – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

SUN FEB 02

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED FEB 05