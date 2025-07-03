WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 03, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU July 03
- 4th Annual Heron Kickoff Barnapalooza Hoedown – The Heron – Sherman
- Porcelain Bus Drivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Uncle Bens Remedy, Lenny & the Landshark, Sean Patrick McGraw, Honky Tonk Heroes, The Beard and the Bird – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
FRI July 04
- Great Blue Heron Festival (Day 1) – The Heron – Sherman
- Ion Sky – Richard Hartley Park (4th of July Summerfest Celebration) – Bemus Point
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Lenny & the Landshark – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Darkwater Duo – Cornplanter Cove – Kinzua Lake
- Touch of Grey – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Alexanders on the Lake – Findley Lake
- Party McFly – Memorial Park – Dunkirk
SAT July 05
- Great Blue Heron Festival (Day 2) – The Heron – Sherman
- Eric Lindquist – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown
- Hooligans Holiday – The Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Hannas – Weeden Park – Randolph
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Sean Patrick McGraw – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- GoldiROCKS – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- New Wave Nation – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Party McFly – Camp Chautauqua – Chautauqua
- Campfire Junkie – House That Jack Built – Bemus Point
- Tiny – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Ion Sky – Beach House Bar & Grille – Dunkirk
- Rockabilly Stevie Blues, BR3 – Dunkirk Lakeside Club – Dunkirk
SUN July 06
- Great Blue Heron Festival (Day 3) – The Heron – Sherman
- Sean Patrick McGraw, The Jameses, The Dryes (Rock the Lake) – Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Sunday Sessions w/Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Will Holton – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Campfire Junkie – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- The I-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny & the Landshark – Lakewood Rod and Gun – Lakewood
- Eliot Road Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Party McFly – Barts Cove – Dunkirk
- OsbornNash – Beach House Bar & Grille – Dunkirk
TUE July 08
- Sukanya Burman Dance Company (Memory Cafe) – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Trever Wilkins – Ribs N Bones – Warren
- Campfire Acoustic Open jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
- Party McFly – Silver Creek Park – Silver Creek
WED July 09
- Movies at the Reg: Pavements – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Glenn Colton – Barker Commons – Fredonia
- Sarah James – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- In Crowd – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
- Big Bay Allen – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
Leave a Reply