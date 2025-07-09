WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 10, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU July 10

Nineties by Nature, White Bronco (Music on the Pier) – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

Miranda Wilcox – Falconer Gazebo – Falconer

Black Widow Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Cassadaga Area Concert Band – Ahira Hall Memorial Library – Brocton

FRI July 11

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood



Infinity Student Recital Night – Infinity Performing Arts – Jamestown

Sweet Jane Band – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren

Bottoms Up – Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point

Miranda Wilcox – Cable Hollow – Russell

Tyler McClain – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

SAT July 12

Bill Blaggs Family Magic – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

SummerFest 2025 – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Pat Cook Tribute Show – Busti Gazebo – Busti

Dave Alquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Two Towns Acoustic – Dunkirk Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk

Ion Sky – Lakewood Rod & Gun – Lakewood

Lake Fest 2025 (Day 1) – Findley Lake – Findley Lake

Tiny Peaks – Peak N Peak – Clymer

David & Eng – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Schibettas & Friends – The White Inn – Fredonia

Two Towns – WWII Vets Vets Club – Dunkirk

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Grand Larceny – Bull Frog – Jamestown

Tommy Z Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Midnight Growlers (Music at the Market) – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville

Echoes on Water – Warrens Eagles Club – Warren

AOH – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Tyler McClain – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

Shotgun Widow – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

80s Rock and Glow Party – Celoron Moose – Celoron

Queen of the Beats – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

JB Aaron – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN July 13

Lake Fest 2025 (Day 2) – Findley Lake – Findley Lake

Sunday Sessions w/Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Black Widow Band – 14 Main – Bemus Point

Wicked Goose – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

JJ White Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

MON July 14

Afro-Andean Funk – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

TUE July 15

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Sweet Jane Duo – Ribs N Bones – Warren

Dave & Jared – The Fish – Bemus Point

Bill Ward – Andriaccios – Chautauqua

Party McFly – Van Buren Drive In – Dunkirk

WED July 16