WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 10, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU July 10
- Nineties by Nature, White Bronco (Music on the Pier) – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
- Miranda Wilcox – Falconer Gazebo – Falconer
- Black Widow Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Jazz Night – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Cassadaga Area Concert Band – Ahira Hall Memorial Library – Brocton
FRI July 11
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua
- We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Infinity Student Recital Night – Infinity Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Sweet Jane Band – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren
- Bottoms Up – Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Miranda Wilcox – Cable Hollow – Russell
- Tyler McClain – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
SAT July 12
- Bill Blaggs Family Magic – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- SummerFest 2025 – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Pat Cook Tribute Show – Busti Gazebo – Busti
- Dave Alquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Two Towns Acoustic – Dunkirk Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk
- Ion Sky – Lakewood Rod & Gun – Lakewood
- Lake Fest 2025 (Day 1) – Findley Lake – Findley Lake
- Tiny Peaks – Peak N Peak – Clymer
- David & Eng – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Schibettas & Friends – The White Inn – Fredonia
- Two Towns – WWII Vets Vets Club – Dunkirk
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- Grand Larceny – Bull Frog – Jamestown
- Tommy Z Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Midnight Growlers (Music at the Market) – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville
- Echoes on Water – Warrens Eagles Club – Warren
- AOH – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Tyler McClain – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren
- Shotgun Widow – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- 80s Rock and Glow Party – Celoron Moose – Celoron
- Queen of the Beats – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- JB Aaron – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN July 13
- Lake Fest 2025 (Day 2) – Findley Lake – Findley Lake
- Sunday Sessions w/Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Black Widow Band – 14 Main – Bemus Point
- Wicked Goose – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- JJ White Band – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point
- Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
MON July 14
- Afro-Andean Funk – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua
TUE July 15
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
- Sweet Jane Duo – Ribs N Bones – Warren
- Dave & Jared – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward – Andriaccios – Chautauqua
- Party McFly – Van Buren Drive In – Dunkirk
WED July 16
- Movies at the Reg: Lilo & Stitch – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Bandits on the Run – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua
- Glenn Colton – Barker Commons – Fredonia
- Kody & Herren – Quaker Area – Allegany State Park
