WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 13, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUL 13
- Miranda Wilcox – Ellington Town Park – Ellington
- Khaotic Smoke – Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Rodger Montgomery Blues Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Mandy and Katie (Chadakoin Chamber ensemble) – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
FRI JUL 14
- Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Dan Baney and Tyler McClain – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Pete n Keely (dinner theater show) – Webb’s Captain’s Table – Mayville
- Miranda Wilcox – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: Daliland – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUL 15
- Olive Dares the Darkness and Odd Atrocity – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Scandinavian Folk Festival – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Alex Kates – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Probables – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – Lakewood American Legion – Lakewood
- Skinny Moo – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Small Town Rollers – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Backlog – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Pete n Keely (dinner theater show) – Webb’s Captain’s Table – Mayville
- The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jade Giambrone – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
SUN JUL 16
- Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Scandinavian Folk Festival – Northwest Arena – Jamestown
- Pine Deer Project Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ryan Melquist Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Crush – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Innocent Bystander – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Sunday Sessions with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Fred Leopard – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Living Room Jam Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
MON JUL 17
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Adam Gould – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED JUL 19
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dock Boy – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Movies at The Reg: Mending the Line – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
