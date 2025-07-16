WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 17, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU July 17

Chautauqua County Fair – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk

Lazlo Hollyfeld, The Audience (Third Thursday) – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul (Third Thursday Afterparty) – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Midnight Recovery, Silver Xtreme (Music on the Pier) – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

Bill Ward – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Pearl City Jazz – Davis Park – Falconer

Michael Hund & the Classic Rock All Stars – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Tim Bartlett Duo – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Cousins Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Untouchables – Ryckman Park – Brocton

Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point

FRI July 18

Movies at the Reg: Lilo & Stitch – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Chautauqua County Fair – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk

Straight No Chaser – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua

Lenny & the Landshark – Cable Hollow Golf Course – Jamestown

East Wind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Infinity Student Kaleidoscope Night – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown

Tatum Erickson, Aaron Reinard (Scandia Summer Music Series) – Scandia Covenant Church – Scandia

Party McFly – Beach Dog Grille – Dunkirk

Paul Hunter – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT July 19

Scandinavian Folk Festival (Day 1) – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Chautauqua County Fair – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk

Trever Wilkins – Twig & Vine – Warren

Bill Moran – Lake Erie State Park – Brocton

Southpaw Sal – Conti Overtime – Kennedy

White Bronco, Bad Habit (Dog Days of Summer Event) – Southern Tier Brewing – Lakewood

The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

OsbornNash – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Loose Connection – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ben and Scott – Barker Commons – Fredonia

Party McFly – First Ward Falcon Club – Dunkirk

Two Towns (Kennedy Fire Dept 100th Year Celebration) – Kennedy Fire Dept – Kennedy



Slim & Red – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

SUN July 20

Scandinavian Folk Festival (Day 2) – Northwest Arena – Jamestown

Chautauqua County Fair – Chautauqua County Fairgrounds – Dunkirk

aKoostikly Challenged – Docksiders Cafe – Kinzua

Sunday Sessions w/Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Randy Graham, Jamie Henderson – Bemus Point Tap House – Bemus Point

Pedro & the Smooth Cats – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

TUE July 21

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Of A Feather – Wicked Warrens – Warren

Kallie Williams – Ribs N Bones – Warren

WED July 22