WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 2, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 02

Of A Feather – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Eliot Road Duo – Richard O Hartley Park – Lakewood

The In Crowd – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Retro Phonics – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Reece Gus & The Fifths – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Randy & Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Cousins Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Mark Wilson – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield

Sean Patrick McGraw/Hintz of Thunder – Memorial Park – Dunkirk

FRI JUL 03

Erik Thor – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Trenton Shutters – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Stevie and Toni – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Qwister duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Beard and the Bird, Sean Patrick McGraw, Juvenile Characteristics, That Ted – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Tommy Z Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Doug Phillips Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

The Swamp Yankees – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

GoldiROCKS – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Slim & Red – The Cooler – Sherman

Black Widow – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

HonkyTonk Heroes lite – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

aKoostikly Challenged – Betts Park – Warren, PA

Two For Flinching/Tiny Music – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

SAT JUL 04

Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown

GoldiROCKS – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Johnny Bauer Duo/Jacob Blair – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Black Widow Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ion Sky – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Michael Hund and the Classic Rock All-Stars – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Gavin Paterniti – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Slim & Red – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Porcelain Busdrivers/Total Chaos – Lakeside Park – Mayville

SUN JUL 05

OsbornNash – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Gypsy Queen – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Derek Davis Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

aKoostikly Challenged trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Acoustic Steve – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Jade Giambrone – The Cooler – Sherman

Bill Ward and Chris Panfil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE JUL 07

Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Trever Wilkins – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA

Watch Your Step – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUL 08