WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 20, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU JUL 20
- Arts on Fire LIVE featuring Infinity students – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival – Labyrinth Press Co., Winter Garden Plaza and The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Pearl City Jazz – Davis Park – Falconer
- Ion Sky – Lakeside Park – Mayville
- Marc Cousins Trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- SON – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI JUL 21
- Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival – Labyrinth Press Co., 4 Below, Winter Garden Plaza, The Wine Cellar and The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- SON – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- A-List – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: The Little Mermaid – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT JUL 22
- Whirlybird Music and Arts Festival – Labyrinth Press Co., 4 Below, Winter Garden Plaza, The Wine Cellar and The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Backlog – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Two For Flinching – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Untouchables – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Alex Kates – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Seismic Urge – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Black Widow – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Movies at The Reg: The Little Mermaid (sensory friendly) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN JUL 23
- Little Theatre presents: Spamalot – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Joe and the Schmoes – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Sunday Sessions with Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hanna & Horton – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
- Backlog – The Hide-A-Way Restaurant – Steamburg
MON JUL 24
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Cindy Love – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED JUL 26
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Movies at The Reg: Asteroid City – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
