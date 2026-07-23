WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 23, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUL 23

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Pearl City Jazz – Davis Park – Falconer

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Kokomo Time Band – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood

Derek & Angel – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Jamie Smith – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Scott Bradley and Friends – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Midnight Frolic – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield

The Midroom Drifters/Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

FRI JUL 24

Jerod Eggleston – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Mike Brunacini – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Britt See – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Trenton Shutters – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Uncaged (Zac Brown tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Cami Clune Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Black Widow – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Tapped In – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

84 & Capricorn – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Movies at The Reg: Leviticus – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUL 25

Qwister – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Falconer Power Sports – Falconer

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Floyd Concept (Pink Floyd tribute) with Slim & Red – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Backlog – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

We Speak Canadian – Trattoria Partenope – Bemus Point

Hollywood Mafia – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dueling Piano Show – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Mike Mannarino – The Cooler – Sherman

Charity Nuse Duo – Sugar Grove Community Park – Sugar Grove, PA

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Cold Shot Trio – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk

SUN JUL 26

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

Brass Transit (Chicago tribute) – Richard O Hartley Park – Lakewood

Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Crush – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

We Speak Canadian – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Gavin Paterniti – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

OsbornNash – Cassadaga Beach floating stage – Cassadaga

Pete Howard Duo – The Cooler – Sherman

The Rooftop Project Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE JUL 28

Mike Brunacini – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Alyssa Wismar – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA

Krossbones – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUL 29