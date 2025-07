WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 24, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU July 24

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Uncle Bens Remedy, Grosh (Music at the Pier) – Dunkirk Pier – Dunkirk

Derek Davis – Busti Tap House – Busti

Lenny & the Landshark – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Significant Otter, Ignatius Brothers – Twig & Vine – Warren

Scott McElhaney, Bill Piper – Ryckman Park – Brocton

Jazz Night w/Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

FRI July 25

Movies at the Reg: Materialists – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Jazz Crossing (Art After 5) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Handsome Pete (Reunion Show) – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Guster, The Mountain Goats – Chautauqua Institute – Chautauqua

Gypsy Queen – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Celt Division – Vikings Lodge – Bemus Point

Bay Allen – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Steve Blues, BR3 – Silver Creek Amvets – Silver Creek

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Miranda Wilcox – Big Inlet brewing – Mayville

Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Back Log – Village Casino – Bemus Point

James Patrick Hackett – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

Prestige Worldwide Band – Contis Overtime – Kennedy

SAT July 26

Bucked Up (Final Show) – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Onofest 2025 – Onoville Marina Park – Frewsburg

Green Jelly, Feverhawk, Stereo Death & More – Pellegrinos Creekside Pavillion

Iron Eyes Experience – Bull Frog – Jamestown

Water Supply – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Davis & Eng (Music at the Market) – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville

PA Line – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

DTO – Beach House Bar & Grille – Dunkirk

Drum Corps International – Music on the Mountain – Warren

Darkwater Duo – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

OsbornNash – Chautauqua County Firemans Grounds – Stockton

Twisted Lid – Vikings Lodge – Bemus Point

Merrik Follett – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Black Widow – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Hyde & Seek – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Electric Stingray – Peak N Peak – Clymer

SUN July 27

Barbra Streisand Tribute (Rock the Lake) – Hartley Park – Lakewood

Lenny & the Landshark – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Docksiders Cafe – Clarendon

Ion Sky (Cassadaga Lakes Concert Series) – Cassadaga Lakes – Cassadaga

The Band FM – The Forester – Warren

Two Towns – Fredonia Beaver Club – Fredonia

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

F.O.M.R – The Fish – Bemus Point

Sequins – Beach House Bar & Grille – Dunkirk

MON July 28

Kallie Williams & Kayla Lowe – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE July 29

We Speak Canadian – Van Buren Drive-In – Dunkirk

aKoostikly Challenged – Ribs N Bones – Warren

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Ion Sky – – Cherry Creek

WED July 30