WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – July 30, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUL 30
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Richard O. Hartley Park – Lakewood
- Vin DeRosa – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Laura & Logan – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Trombone Schutte & Jazz Crossing – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Porcelain Train – Johnson Estate Winery – Westfield
- Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Silver Xtreme/Midnight Recovery – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
FRI JUL 31
- Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Hallow Society – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Karson Reumann – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Taylor Remaid – Bemus Point Village Park – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Slim & Red – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- One Boomer – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Fred Leopard – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Daniel Cecil – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- The Maybee Experience – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
- Movies at The Reg: Disclosure Day – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT AUG 01
- Rustic Ramblers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- ReignMaker/Flight – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Two For Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Polleywood Nights – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- Smokin’ 45 – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Hagg Bothers – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Juvenile Characteristics – The Cooler – Sherman
- Laura & Logan – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Kris Meekins – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN AUG 02
- Virgil Cain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- GoldiRocks – Bemus Point Village Park – Bemus Point
- aKoostikly Challenged – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Miranda Wilcox – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- The Living Room Jam Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE AUG 04
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Concord Station – Ribs N Bones – Warren, PA
- Dirty Shirley – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED AUG 05
- Drew Minton – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Loose Connection – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Stop! That! Train! – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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