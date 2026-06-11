WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 11, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUN 11

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Trenton Shutters – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Jamie Smith – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

We Speak Canadian/Canada Rocks USA – Dunkirk Memorial Park – Dunkirk

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

FRI JUN 12

Marley Ohl – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Southpaw Sal – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

2AM – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Sweet Jane Band – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Short Bus – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Echoes on Water – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren, PA

Tyler McClain – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Gavin Paterniti – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

Movies at The Reg: The Celluloid Closet – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT JUN 13

Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Rustic Ramblers – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Tracey and Grits – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

theCAUSE/Brown Dog Acoustics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Two Towns – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Ion Sky – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Davey Allen – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Marshmellow Overcoat – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Smokin’ 45 – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Mister Green – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Hagg Brothers Band – The Cooler – Sherman

aKoostikly Challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Party McFly – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk

SUN JUN 14

The Swamp Yankees – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti

Pete Howard Duo – The Cooler – Sherman

Bramblin’ Thru Fest featuring The Wild Brambles/Jeff Stempa and the Passin’ Thrus/Mark Omiatek – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE JUN 16

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Dave McGarry – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

MJ and The Way – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUN 17