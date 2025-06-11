WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 12, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU June 12

GIVE BIG CHQ 2025 (Donate Link https://www.givebigchq.org/organizations/reg-lenna-center-for-the-arts

The Untouchables, The Breeze – Dunkirk Pier (Music on the Pier) – Dunkirk

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Dark Horse Run – The Fish – Bemus Point

Randy & Jamie – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Lenny & the Landshark – Pellegrinos Creekside Pavilion – Warren

Chadakoin Chamber Duo – Twig & Vine – Warren

FRI June 13

Yassou Festival (Day 1) – St. Nicholas Church – Jamestown

A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jerod Eggleston – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Sischo Barton & Barton – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

Lenny & the Landshark – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Nick Slagle – Buddy Brewsters – Lakewood

Ion Sky – Beach House Bar and Grille – Dunkirk

AJ Tetzlaff – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

DJ KT STYLEZ – Village Casino – Bemus Point

SAT June 14

Yassou Festival (Day 2) – St. Nicholas Church – Jamestown

Party McFly – Vibe on Five – Dunkirk

Miranda Wilcox – Westfield VFW – Westfield

Campfire Junkie – Encore – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Vikings Lodge – Bemus Point

Mosaic Foundation – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

DJ Felony – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

Bill Ward, Interstate Daydream – Mayville Train Depot (2025 Music at the Market) – Mayville

Bucked Up – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Ten Pound Hammer – Pope Haven Campgrounds – Conewango

Pedro & the Smooth Cats – Bull Frog – Jamestown

The Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Smokin 45 – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren

SUN June 15

Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE June 17

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Miranda Wilcox – Chautauqua Suites Hotel – Mayville

Campfire Junkie – Ribs n Bones – Warren

WED June 18