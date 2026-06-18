WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 18, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUN 18
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Qwister Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Trenton Shutters – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Songwriters Circle Series featuring Tommy Link, Julie Derrick and Just Williams – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
- Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Grungebox/Applejack – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
FRI JUN 19
- Jerod Eggleston – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Slim & Red – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Rockabilly Steve – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Trever Stribing – The Landing – Bemus Point
- Old Dog Bluegrass – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA
- Qwister – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Doug Phillips – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
SAT JUN 20
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dan Baney – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- That 80s Hair Band – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Bad JuJu – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Smokin’ 45 – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Interstate Daydream/Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
- Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Mandy Majtan – twig & vine – Warren, PA
SUN JUN 21
- A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music and Dance Sensation – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Qwister – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Bill Ward and Doug Yeomans – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Monica Lewis – The Cooler – Sherman
- Erika & Jesse – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE JUN 23
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Charity Nuse – Ribs n Bones – Warren, PA
- Grungebox – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED JUN 24
- Jamestown Municipal Band – Allen Park – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Shani Bills – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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