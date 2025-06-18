WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 19, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU June 19

Juneteenth Celebration (Day 1) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown

Tsavo Highway, St Vith, Jade Giambrone (Third Thursday) – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny & the Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Chris Nathan – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

FRI June 20

Juneteenth Celebration (Day 2) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown

Jim Ronan – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

Ion Sky – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Brown Dog Acoustics – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Two Towns – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

SAT June 21

Juneteenth Celebration (Day 3) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown

Mister Green (Debut Show) – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Backlog – Frewsburg Firemans Grounds (Frewsburg Bicentennial Celebration) – Frewsburg

Counting Crows – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua

Hyde & Seek – The Cooler – Sherman

Honky Tonk Heroes – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

FamJam 4 – The Pond – Sugar Grove

Whiskey Jack – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

Jazz Crossing – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

R&S Acoustic Band – Ellington Rod & Gun – Ellington

Campfire Junkie – The House That Jack Built – Bemus Point

Juvenile Characteristics, Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Party McFly – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Uncle Bens Remedy – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse & Erika – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Juvenile Characteristics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

DJ Queen of the Beats – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

SUN June 22

Juneteenth Celebration (Day 4) – Jackson Taylor Park – Jamestown

Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Two Towns – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk

Fat Cat Freddy – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

MON June 23

The Wood Brothers – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua

TUE June 24

Alexander Gavryluk – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

Honky Tonk Heroes, Teddy Long – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

WED June 25