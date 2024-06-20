WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 20, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU JUN 20
- Well Worn Boot/The Hallow Society – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown
- White Bronco (Third Thursday after party) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Putl – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Oliver Burdo – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI JUN 21
- Lenny and The Landshark – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Dean Wells – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Chautauqua Big Band Swing – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
- Twisted Lid – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Alexander James – The Fish – Bemus Point
- JB Martin and the Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Whiskey Jack – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT JUN 22
- Nightshift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Shannon Jones – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo & Co./Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Danny & The Daddios – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Davis & Eng – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg
- Lenny and The Landshark – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- HonkyTonk Heroes – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Pedro and the Smooth Cats – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- SON – The Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Whiskey Jack – The Cooler – Sherman
- aKoostikly challenged – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SUN JUN 23
- Brown Dog acoustics – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The New Smith Brothers – The Corner Scoop – Frewsburg
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- In Crowd – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Tyler Caulkins – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- The Untouchables – Cassadaga Beach – Cassadaga
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions featuring the Big Inlet Big Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON JUN 24
- Charity Nuse – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
WED JUN 26
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
Leave a Reply