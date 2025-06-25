WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 25, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU June 26

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Pops by the Fountain – 2nd Avenue – Warren

Backlog, Grand Illusion (Styx Tribute) – Dunkirk Pier (Music on the Pier Series) – Dunkirk

FRI June 27

The Wild Shoats – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Vibe Flow Fest – Fox Hill Rd – Russell

Jesse Taylor Smith (Art After 5) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Honky Tonk Heroes – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Uncaged (Zac Brown Tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Diana Krall – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua

Campfire Junkie – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren

Tim Britt – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Pearl City Jazz – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren

SAT June 28

Movies at the Reg: A Minecraft Movie – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Blue Morning (Foreigner Tribute), Pollywood Nights – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Johnny Bauer Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Rustic Ramblers (Music at the Market) – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville

White Bronco – Vibe on Five – Dunkirk

Kokomo – Lake Erie State Park – Brocton

Party McFly – Cherry Creek Ball Field – Cherry Creek

SUN June 29

Derek Davis – Busti Tap House – Busti

Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

Sweet Jane Duo – Docksiders Cafe – Clarendon

Curt James – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Steelhorse – Another Round – Cherry Creek

MON June 30

Gavin Paterniti – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

TUE July 01

Honky Tonk Heroes, Teddy Long – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Charity Nuse – Ribs N Bones – Warren

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia

WED July 02