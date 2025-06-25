WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 25, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU June 26
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pops by the Fountain – 2nd Avenue – Warren
- Backlog, Grand Illusion (Styx Tribute) – Dunkirk Pier (Music on the Pier Series) – Dunkirk
FRI June 27
- The Wild Shoats – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Vibe Flow Fest – Fox Hill Rd – Russell
- Jesse Taylor Smith (Art After 5) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Honky Tonk Heroes – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Uncaged (Zac Brown Tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Diana Krall – Chautauqua Institution – Chautauqua
- Campfire Junkie – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren
- Tim Britt – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Pearl City Jazz – Soldiers and Sailors Park – Warren
SAT June 28
- Movies at the Reg: A Minecraft Movie – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Blue Morning (Foreigner Tribute), Pollywood Nights – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Rustic Ramblers (Music at the Market) – Mayville Train Depot – Mayville
- White Bronco – Vibe on Five – Dunkirk
- Kokomo – Lake Erie State Park – Brocton
- Party McFly – Cherry Creek Ball Field – Cherry Creek
SUN June 29
- Derek Davis – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
- Sweet Jane Duo – Docksiders Cafe – Clarendon
- Curt James – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Steelhorse – Another Round – Cherry Creek
MON June 30
- Gavin Paterniti – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
TUE July 01
- Honky Tonk Heroes, Teddy Long – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Charity Nuse – Ribs N Bones – Warren
- Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – Chautauqua Audio Works – Fredonia
WED July 02
- Movies at the Reg: Party Girl – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Warrenstock 2025 – Pellegrinos – Warren
- Marley Ohl – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
Leave a Reply