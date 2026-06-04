WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – June 4, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU JUN 04

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Pat Hackett – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Ed Bernik – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Jade Giambrone – Cabana Sam’s – Irving

FRI JUN 05

PA Line with Oliver Burdo – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Furious George Trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Nate & Howard – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Britt See – The Office – Kennedy

Harry’s Hooligans – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA

Dean Wells – Nice Ash Cigars – Warren, PA

Slim & Red – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Jim Ronan – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Cold Beer Creek – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

Uncle Ben’s Remedy with Beard and the Bird – Merritt Winery – Forestville

Vinny and The Mudflaps – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

SAT JUN 06

DJ Steve Trapani – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Backlog – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Smilo & The Ghost/SideEye Lite – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Honky Tonk Heroes – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The S’Wearing Hats – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Brian K Chase – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Ten Pound Hammer – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Fred Leopard – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Porcelain Busdrivers – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Letter to Elise, Black Widow, Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Merritt Winery – Forestville

Movies at The Reg: Hoppers – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN JUN 07

Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

United Way Day featuring Vinny and The Mudflaps, Porcelain Busdrivers, Charity Nuse Band, Derek & Angel, Slim & Red – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Anna & Aaron acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti

Pat Hackett – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Kokomo Time Band – The Grandview – Ellington

Holly Abers – The Cooler – Sherman

Bill Ward and Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Elle Taylor Band – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Tsavo Highway – Merritt Winery – Forestville

TUE JUN 09

Memory Cafe with Karen Hewes Suber – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Silver Xtreme – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUN 10