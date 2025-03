WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 13, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 13

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warrens – Warren

Banog – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

FRI MAR 14

Movies at the Reg: One of Them Days – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

India Ramey – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren

Miranda Wilcox – Five & 20 – Westfield

aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren

Hannah Lorena – Brazil Longue – Jamestown

Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Black Widow (Acoustic) – Busti Tap House – Busti

DJ Tito B – Peak N Peak – Clymer

Zac Brown Tribute – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

SAT MAR 15

Digging Roots Band – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Tyler Smilo and Dom DeCecco – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Karl/Mark’s Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Marley Liz – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokin 45 – Celeron American Legion – Celeron

Crush – Peak N Peak – Clymer

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce, Highlanders – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Daniel Cecil – Music for your Mouth – Mayville

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN MAR 16

Warren Philharmonic Orchestra Fiddle Festival – Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church – Warren

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON MAR 17

J. Findlay Bagpipes – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

WED MAR 19