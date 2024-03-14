WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 14, 2024 (St. Patrick’s Day weekend)

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAR 14
- JCC Uncommoners present: Hamlet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- The Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI MAR 15
- Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Hamlet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Lena Morano and Drew Minton – Forte – Jamestown
- Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard – Ashville General Store – Ashville
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- DTO – The Tap Room – Westfield
SAT MAR 16
- Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Hamlet – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Rusty B – Forte – Jamestown
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Smilo and The Ghost – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- The Riffriders acoustic – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky trio unplugged – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Kody & Herren – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Campfire Junkie – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Smokin’ 45 – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: The Boys in the Boat – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAR 17
- Little Theatre presents: Emma – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON MAR 18
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAR 20
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Zone of Interest – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
