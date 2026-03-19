WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 19, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAR 19
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Biloxi Blues – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAR 20
- Tsavo Highway with Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Biloxi Blues – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Open mic with Logan Alexander – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Water Horse – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Dan Siracuse – Raven & Thorn – Fredonia
SAT MAR 21
- Smilo & The Ghose – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- JCC Uncommoners present: Biloxi Blues – Jamestown Community College – Jamestown
- Total Chaos – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jason Mirek – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith – Vikings Lake Lodge – Maple Springs
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jade Giambrone – The Cooler – Sherman
- Smokin’ 45 – Randolph American Legion – Randolph
- Derek Davis Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Surprise Guise – Huey’s Place – Youngsville, PA
SUN MAR 22
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dan Siracuse – The White Inn – Fredonia
WED MAR 25
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Testament of Ann Lee – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Jesse James Weston – The Cooler – Sherman
Leave a Reply