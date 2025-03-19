WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 20, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAR 20
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Newberry & Verch – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia
- Jared Roswell Hill – Wicked Warrens – Warren
FRI MAR 21
- Miranda Wilcox – Lawson’s West End Take Out – Warren
- Treat for the Freaks – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo & Company – Lakewood American Legion – Lakewood
- Mark Connors – Nickel Plate Depot – Brocton
- Honky Tonk Heroes – Warren Legion – Warren
- Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Jay Baumgardner – Five & 20 – Westfield
- Two and a Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Audubon Lights – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
SAT MAR 22
- Young Dubliners – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- Blue Morning: Recreating the Music of Foreigner – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- North Shore – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Black Widow (Acoustic) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Open Mic Afternoon with Steve Eng – Sacred Grounds Coffee House – Lily Dale
- Audubon Lights – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Bottoms Up – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- We Speak Canadian – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
SUN MAR 23
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Cosmic Cowboys – Dom Polski – Dunkirk
- Jazz Brunch – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
TUE MAR 25
- Spring Choir Concert – Southwestern High School – Lakewood
WED MAR 26
- Movies at the Reg: Becoming Led Zeppelin – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
Leave a Reply