WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 27, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAR 27
- Bone Machine, So Perfect, Hundred Plus Club – BJ’s – Fredonia
- LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Karl/Mark’s Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Fredonia Young Artists Recital – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia
- Open Mic – Domus Fare – Fredonia
FRI MAR 28
- LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Sherman Players Presents: Freaky Tiki – Sherman Central School – Sherman
- Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown – Jamestown
- Merrick Follett – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Tetris Effect – BJ’s – Fredonia
- Audubon Lights – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Art After 5 with Kody and Herren – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Cheney Maxine – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Lenny & the Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s Ale House – Lakewood
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT MAR 29
- Mikee Strongmen – Monster Beach – Fredonia
- LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point
- Lenin – McCarthy – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Audubon Lights – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Tito – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown – Jamestown
- Mark and Bushan – The Cooler – Sherman
- GoldiRock – Celoron American Legion – Celoron
- The Hick Ups – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN MAR 30
- Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown – Jamestown
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED APRIL 02
- Movies at the Reg: September 5 – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
