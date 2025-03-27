WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 27, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 27

Bone Machine, So Perfect, Hundred Plus Club – BJ’s – Fredonia

LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Karl/Mark’s Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Fredonia Young Artists Recital – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia

Open Mic – Domus Fare – Fredonia

FRI MAR 28

LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Sherman Players Presents: Freaky Tiki – Sherman Central School – Sherman

Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown – Jamestown

Merrick Follett – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Tetris Effect – BJ’s – Fredonia

Audubon Lights – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Art After 5 with Kody and Herren – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Cheney Maxine – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Lenny & the Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s Ale House – Lakewood

aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT MAR 29

Mikee Strongmen – Monster Beach – Fredonia

LEAR – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point

Lenin – McCarthy – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington

Audubon Lights – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Tito – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown – Jamestown

Mark and Bushan – The Cooler – Sherman

GoldiRock – Celoron American Legion – Celoron

The Hick Ups – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Jay McDonnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN MAR 30

Blithe Spirit – Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown – Jamestown

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED APRIL 02