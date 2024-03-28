WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 28, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAR 28

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI MAR 29

lowercase j – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Miranda Wilcox – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown

Ion Sky trio unplugged – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Chrome Horse (Bob Dylan tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Darkwater Duo – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

SAT MAR 30

Surprise Guise – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Taylor Re-Maid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Chris McConnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Campfire Junkie – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Eliot Road Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman

Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SUN MAR 31

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON APR 01

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED APR 03