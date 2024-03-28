WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – March 28, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAR 28
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI MAR 29
- lowercase j – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Audubon Community Nature Center – Jamestown
- Ion Sky trio unplugged – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Chrome Horse (Bob Dylan tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Darkwater Duo – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
SAT MAR 30
- Surprise Guise – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Taylor Re-Maid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Chris McConnell Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- The Campfire Junkie – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Eliot Road Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman
- Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SUN MAR 31
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON APR 01
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED APR 03
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Migration – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply