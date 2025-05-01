WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 01, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU May 01
- BJs Fest (Night Two) – BJs – Fredonia
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Scott Tixier – Domus Fare – Fredonia
- Bill Ward – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
- Bemus Point Elementary Spring Concert – Bemus Point Elementary – Bemus Point
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warrens – Warren
FRI May 02
- Movies at the Reg: Death of a Unicorn – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
- DJ Felix – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- Michael Gerholdt – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
- Memories of Ron McEntire in Music – St. Lukes Church – Jamestown
- Bill Ward – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dangerbird – Lawsons West End Take Out – Warren
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point
SAT May 03
- Iron Eyes – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Celeron
- New Planets – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Pat Cook as Patsy Cline – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
- Salsa Showdown 2025 – Jamestown Skate Products – Jamestown
- Masterworks Scholarship Benefit Concert – King Concert Hall (SUNY Fredonia) – Fredonia
- Midnight Recovery – First Ward Falcons Club – Dunkirk
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – MJs Tavern – Randolph
- Rockabilly Steve, BR3 – The Fillmore – Dunkirk
- Public Water Supply, Dark Water Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Smokin 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Bucked Up – Sugar Grove American Legion – Sugar Grove
- Ion Sky – Route 5 Events Center – Dunkirk
SUN May 04
- JCC Student Music Recital – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
- Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Aaron & Boaz Mecham – Rosch Recital Hall (SUNY Fredonia) – Fredonia
- Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown
MON May 05
- Chautauquas Got Talent – Spire Theatre – Jamestown
TUE May 06
- JCC Spring Concert 2025 – JCC Scharmann Theatre – Jamestown
WED May 07
- Movies at the Reg: The Penguin Lessons – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
