WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 14, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 14

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA

Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI MAY 15

Jeff Allen: My First Final Farewell Tour – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Small Town Rollers – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Steven McIntyre – The Office Restaurant – Kennedy

Campfire Junkie – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Harry’s Hooligans – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Tyler Calkins – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Face Down in High Water with Charity Nuse Duo – The Cooler – Sherman

Bryan Hed – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT MAY 16

Drew & Lena – Encore – Jamestown

Mister Green – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Back Roads Duo – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Chautauqua Chamber Singers – SS Peter & Paul Church – Jamestown

Chautauqua Youth Symphony – Washington Middle School – Jamestown

Black Widow Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Porcelain Busdrivers/Mojo Dogs (Public Day) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Party McFly – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Rob Fisher – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman

$2 Bill & Mick – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Bill Ward – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Mock Pepper – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk

SUN MAY 17

Erika & Jesse – Busti Tap House – Busti

Miranda Wilcox – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Furious George – The White Inn – Fredonia

Mikee Strongman – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE MAY 19

Fred Leopard – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA

WED MAY 20