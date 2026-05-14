WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 14, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 14
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
- Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAY 15
- Jeff Allen: My First Final Farewell Tour – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Small Town Rollers – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Steven McIntyre – The Office Restaurant – Kennedy
- Campfire Junkie – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Harry’s Hooligans – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Tyler Calkins – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Face Down in High Water with Charity Nuse Duo – The Cooler – Sherman
- Bryan Hed – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT MAY 16
- Drew & Lena – Encore – Jamestown
- Mister Green – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Back Roads Duo – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Chautauqua Chamber Singers – SS Peter & Paul Church – Jamestown
- Chautauqua Youth Symphony – Washington Middle School – Jamestown
- Black Widow Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Porcelain Busdrivers/Mojo Dogs (Public Day) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Party McFly – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Rob Fisher – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman
- $2 Bill & Mick – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Bill Ward – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Mock Pepper – Boardwalk Market – Dunkirk
SUN MAY 17
- Erika & Jesse – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Miranda Wilcox – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Furious George – The White Inn – Fredonia
- Mikee Strongman – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE MAY 19
- Fred Leopard – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
WED MAY 20
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
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