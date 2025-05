WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 15, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU May 15

Third Thursday: Madness Most Discreet Performs Moonlight Revels – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Chris Nathan – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

FRI May 16 (HAPPY LAGWAGON DAY)

Movies at the Reg: Thank You Very Much – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Dueling Pianos Comedy – Wicked Warrens – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Sound of Music – Rockefeller Arts Center (SUNY Fredonia) – Fredonia

Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood

Two Towns – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

Open Mic Afternoon with Steve Eng – Sacred Grounds Coffee House – Lily Dale

Nick Slagle – Five & 20 – Westfield

Tim Britt – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Bemus Point

Silent Band Legacy – Route 5 Events Center – Dunkirk

Henrys Sweetface Kitchenette – Silver Creek American Veterans – Silver Creek

Infinity Student Recital Night – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown

SAT May 17

The Hallow Society – The Bull Frog – Jamestown

We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Miranda Wilcox – Paradise Bay Park Family Campground – Findley Lake

Bucked Up – Celeron American Legion – Celeron

White Bronco – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood

Karl/Marx Revolution – Ellington Rod & Gun – Ellington

SUN May 18

The Division Street Machine – Five & 20 – Westfield

Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood

Open Mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Spring Gala Concert – Washington Middle School – Jamestown

MON May 19

Chautauquas Got Talent – Spire Theatre – Jamestown

TUE May 20

The Chad Price Peace Coalition, Scott Reynolds – Downtown Brew – Fredonia

Middle School Pops Concert – Southwestern Senior High School – Lakewood

WED May 21