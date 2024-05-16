WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 16, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 16
- Third Thursday presents: William Shakespeare’s “What You Will” – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown
- Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Busti
FRI MAY 17
- Infinity student recital – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts – Jamestown
- Adam Gould – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Hard Luck Story trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Rick & The Roadhouse Rockers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Harmony Dillingham – Ashville General Store – Ashville
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Two Towns – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- OsbornNash – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- aKoostikly challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Darkwater Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SAT MAY 18
- Model Citizen – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Untouchables – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Big Sauce trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Earle Wallace – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Backlog – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Apollo Canna Company – Salamanca
- Afraid of Human – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAY 19
- Alex Kates – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
WED MAY 22
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: We Grown Now – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
