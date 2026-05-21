WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 21, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 21

U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Brass Band – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI MAY 22

Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Brian Hanna – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Ultraviolet – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jeff Fetterman – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Swamp Yankees – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

Black Widow – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Bemus Point

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Gavin Paterniti – Ellicottville Brewing Company in Little Valley – Little Valley

Dangerbird – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

Cam Lord – Raven & Thorn – Fredonia

SAT MAY 23

WRFA’s Vintage & Art Fair – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

The Away Team – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Fred Leopard – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Silent Legacy (Melissa Etheridge tribute) – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Michael Hund & The Classic Rock All-Starts – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

New Wave Nation – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

The Jays – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Bemus Point

The Freeze – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Chris Higbee – The Cooler – Sherman

OsbornNash – Camp Chautauqua – Mayville

Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN MAY 24

Kickstart Rumble – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Skinny Moo Band – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – The Landing – Bemus Point

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Qwister – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Buttermilk Falls Gang – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

MON MAY 25

Hellz Bellz/Small Town Rollers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE MAY 26

Fred Leopard – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA

WED MAY 27