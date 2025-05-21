WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 22, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU May 22
- Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Michael Gerholdt – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
FRI May 23
- Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- William Downe – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville
- Davis & Eng – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Dirty Shirley – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood
- Lenny & the Landshark – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Qwister – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Midnight Recovery – Stockton Firemans Grounds – Stockton
- Miranda Wilcox – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- DJ KT STYLEZ – Village Casino – Bemus Point
SAT May 24
- Art Trail 2025 (Day 1) – Various Venues Around Chautauqua County
- Iron Eyes Experience – The Bull Frog – Jamestown
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Camp Chautauqua – Mayville
- Lopaka Rootz – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Black Widow Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- New Wave Nation – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Vinny and the Mudflaps – Red Oak Campground – Russel
- GK Special – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
- Elle Taylor (Full Band) – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Whiskey Joe – Bent Run Brewing – Warren
- Ion Sky – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk
SUN May 25
- Art Trail 2025 (Day 2) – Various Venues Around Chautauqua County
- Porcelain Bus Drivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- The Tradesman – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
- Backlog – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood
- Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Tyler McClain – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point
- Vinny and the Mudflaps – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Volpe Brothers – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
MON May 26
- Bill Ward – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Two Towns – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk
- Trever Stribing (of PA Line) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Randy Graham, Jamie Henderson – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point
- Dave Miller and Friends – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek
TUE May 27
- High School Pops Concert – Southwestern Senior High School – Lakewood
- Jeff Cox – Ribs n Bones – Warren
WED May 28
- Movies at the Reg: The Ballad of Wallis Island – Reg Lenna – Jamestown
Leave a Reply