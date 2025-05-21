WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 22, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU May 22

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Michael Gerholdt – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

FRI May 23

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

William Downe – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

Davis & Eng – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Dirty Shirley – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood

Lenny & the Landshark – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Qwister – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Midnight Recovery – Stockton Firemans Grounds – Stockton

Miranda Wilcox – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

DJ KT STYLEZ – Village Casino – Bemus Point

SAT May 24

Art Trail 2025 (Day 1) – Various Venues Around Chautauqua County

Iron Eyes Experience – The Bull Frog – Jamestown

Johnny Bauer Duo – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Camp Chautauqua – Mayville

Lopaka Rootz – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Black Widow Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

New Wave Nation – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Red Oak Campground – Russel

GK Special – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Elle Taylor (Full Band) – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Whiskey Joe – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Ion Sky – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk

SUN May 25

Art Trail 2025 (Day 2) – Various Venues Around Chautauqua County

Porcelain Bus Drivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point

The Tradesman – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Backlog – Southern Tier Brewery – Lakewood

Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Tyler McClain – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Lenny & the Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Volpe Brothers – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

MON May 26

Bill Ward – The Fish – Bemus Point

Two Towns – Beach Dog Grill – Dunkirk

Trever Stribing (of PA Line) – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Randy Graham, Jamie Henderson – Bemus Point Golf Club and Tap House – Bemus Point

Dave Miller and Friends – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

TUE May 27

High School Pops Concert – Southwestern Senior High School – Lakewood

Jeff Cox – Ribs n Bones – Warren

WED May 28