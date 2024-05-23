WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 23, 2024 (Memorial Day weekend)

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 23
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI MAY 24
- Adam McKillip – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Drew & Lena – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- The East Wine/Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Qwister – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Lindsay Brown Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield
SAT MAY 25
- Afraid of Human – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- T.O.G. – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Surprise Guise/Darkwater Duo & Co. – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Danny and the Daddios – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- In Crowd – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point
- Hultman Schwartz Trio – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SUN MAY 26
- Slim & Red – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- No Done Deal – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny & The Landshark – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Village Casino – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Marshmellow Overcoat – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Echoes on Water – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Kev Rowe & Friends – Heron Farm and Events Center – Sherman
MON MAY 27
- Adam McKillip – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Crush – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Randy & Jamie Duo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Backlog – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
WED MAY 29
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Long Game – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply