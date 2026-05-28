WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 28, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU MAY 28

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA

Shamus O’Donnell – Nice Ash Cigars – Warren, PA

FRI MAY 29

Adam Gould – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Tsavo Highway with Early Attic and Cole Davidson – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Turn: The Musical – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Eastwind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Smokin’ 45 (100 th anniversary celebration) – Fluvanna Fire Department – Greenhurst

Ion Sky trio – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Happy Days – Vikings Park Lake Lodge – Maple Springs

Black Widow – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Goldilocks – Soldiers & Sailors Park – Warren, PA

Markus Lambert – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Ten Cent Howl – Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia

Jason Mirek – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: You, Me & Tuscany – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT MAY 30

Circuit1 – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Pat Hackett – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown

Smokehouse – Celoron Legion – Jamestown

Doug Phillips Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Party McFly/Taylor Remaid – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Bottoms Up – The Grandview – Ellington

Ion Sky – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Travis Happoldt – The Cooler – Sherman

Zach Gerken Band Duo – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Screaming East – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Harry’s Hooligans – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA

Scott MacCallum – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Black Widow – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Midnight Recovery – Steelbound Dunkirk – Dunkirk

SUN MAY 31

The Town Pants – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Regis Singing Strings – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

The Byways – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Busti Tap House – Busti

Black Widow acoustic – 14 Main – Bemus Point

Campfire Junkie – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy

Mambo Trio – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE JUN 02

Allykat – The White Inn – Fredonia

WED JUN 03