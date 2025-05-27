WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 29, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU May 29

Thursday Night Open Jam – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Bill Ward – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

Dark Water Duo – Busti Tap House – Busti

Lenny & the Landshark – Village Casino – Bemus Point

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warrens – Warren

FRI May 30

Movies at the Reg: The Legend of Ochi – Reg Lenna – Jamestown

Drew & Lena of The Assembly – Brazil Lounge/Labyrinth – Jamestown

Porcelain Train (Art After 5) – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Ryah Lambert Band – Bent Run Brewing – Warren

Ion Sky (Acoustic) – Ellicottville Brewing – Bemus Point

Tiny Music – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jamie Luli – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

SAT May 31

White Bronco – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Backlog – Village Casino – Bemus Point

North Shore – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

Battle of the Bands – Clarendon VFW Pavilion – Clarendon

Keith Medley – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Riff Riders – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Still Bill – Music For Your Mouth – Mayville

Henrys Summer Kitchen – Hideaway Bay – Silver Creek

BCW – Bull Frog – Jamestown

Pedro & the Smooth Cats – Celeron American Legion – Celeron

SUN June 01

Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Gary Bickerstaff – Forester Restaurant – Warren

Sunday Sessions w/ Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE June 03

Campfire Acoustic Open Jam – The Music Barn – Fredonia

Jerod Eggleston – Ribs n Bones – Warren

WED June 04