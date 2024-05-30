WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 30, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 30
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Russell E. Diethrick Park – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ryan Melquist – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI MAY 31
- Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Harmony Dillingham – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kody & Herren – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Hyde & Seek – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Lenny and The Landshark – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Olmstead Dub System – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse and Friends – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT JUN 01
- Dead Letter Office Band (R.E.M. tribute)/The Boom Rockets – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Don Fish – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Tiny Music – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Darkwater Duo and Company – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Steve Johnson and Matt Gronquist/Ric Robertson – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Brian Chase – The Cooler – Sherman
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca
SUN JUN 02
- Furious George – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Marshmellow Overcoat – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny and The Landshark – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions featuring Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
MON JUN 03
- Mandy Majtan – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
TUE JUN 04
- Open mic with Harmony Dillingham – Ashville General Store – Ashville
WED JUN 05
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Lucille Ball Memorial Park – Celoron
