WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 7, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 07
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI MAY 08
- Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Logan Alexander and Laura Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Dave Ahlquist – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Black Widow acoustic duo – The Office Restaurant – Kennedy
- Kris Meekins – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Campfire Junkie – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- Trailer Trash – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Marc by Sofia – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT MAY 09
- White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- WNY Dueling Pianos – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Tennesee Whiskey – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Southpaw Sal – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Ion Sky – Cassadaga Valley Central School District (spring thing) – Sinclairville
- Tim Bartlett – The Cooler – Sherman
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged (Bent Fest 2026) – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Jerod Eggleston – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Bill Ward & John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN MAY 10
- Bill Ward – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Brian K Chase – Conti’s Overtime – Kennedy
- Johnny Grey – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
TUE MAY 12
- Memory Cafe featuring Journal Making with Deb Eck – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Buzzy Bussoletti – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA
WED MAY 13
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: EPic (Elvis Presley in Concert) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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