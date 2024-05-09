WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 9, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU MAY 09
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Miranda Wilcox – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI MAY 10
- Brown Dog acoustic – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Lenny and The Landshark – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Kallie Williams and Company – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
SAT MAY 11
- Elle Taylor – Forte – Jamestown
- White Bronco – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Never Too Late – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kallie Williams and Company – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer
- Ion Sky acoustic – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ray and the Country Kind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Two & A Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Lana and Dustin – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman
- In Crowd – Apollo Canna Company – Salamanca
- Movies at The Reg: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN MAY 12
- Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Adam McKillip – Andriaccio’s Restaurant – Mayville
- Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON MAY 13
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED MAY 15
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
Leave a Reply