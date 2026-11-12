WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 12, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU NOV 12

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI NOV 13

The Anxiety Effect with Stereo Death – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Polleywood Nights – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Bill Ward – Chautauqua Lake Yacht Club – Lakewood

Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

HonkyTonk Heroes – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Garrett Owens – The Cooler – Sherman

Uncle Leo – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

The Floyd Concept – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

Jason Mirek – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT NOV 14

The Cody Hiller Trio – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown

Backwater Blues – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Two For Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Kallie and Skylar – Falconer Power Sports – Falconer

Logan Alexander and Laura “The Landshark” Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jerod Eggleston – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Pat Hackett/Earl Wallace Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Untouchables acoustic unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Vinny and The Mudflaps – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Tim Bartlett – The Cooler – Sherman

Cheney Maxine – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

The Hazy Rays – The Tap Room – Westfield

SUN NOV 15

Ryan Melquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED NOV 18