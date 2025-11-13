WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 13, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com

THU NOV 13

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Busti Tap House – Busti

Shamus O’Donnell – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI NOV 14

Donna the Buffalo with Driftwood, Jeff Erickson and Smilo & The Ghost – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Vinny and The Mudflaps – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Davey O – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT NOV 15

The Reg presents: Sing-a-Long-a Bohemian Rhapsody – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

ish with The Elektra Kings – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Taylor Remaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Chautauqua Youth Symphony (fall concert) – Washington Middle School – Jamestown

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Lenny & The Landshark – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Michael Aarons – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Dave Ahlquist – The House That Jack Built – Greenhurst

Hyde & Seek – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SUN NOV 16

Lenny & The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Kallie & Kayla – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

TUE NOV 18

Lenny & The Landshark – Good Time Saloon

WED NOV 19