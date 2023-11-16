WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 16, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU NOV 16

Arts on Fire LIVE with The Assembly – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Streaming live on YouTube

Miranda Wilcox – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI NOV 17

Lake Erie Choral Artists present A Tribute to William Byrd – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown

Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Dueling Pianos – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Jesse Taylor Smith – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Miranda Wilcox – Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing – Westfield

Lana and Dustin – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT NOV 18

Jake’s Comedy Jukebox – The Beer Snob – Jamestown

Surprise Guise – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Backlog – Sneakers Bar – Jamestown

Lenny & The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Lopaka Rootz – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Diggin’ Roots Band – Finnerty’s Tap Room – Ellicottville

Movies at The Reg: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN NOV 19

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dave Ahlquist – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON NOV 20

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 22