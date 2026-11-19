THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU NOV 19
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jerry Johnson – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Songwriters Circle series featuring Philip Stephen, Susan O’Rourke and Zig Zeitler – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
- Chimes of Bayonet with Del Paxton – BJ’s Tavern – Fredonia
FRI NOV 20
- Tage Gaeta – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Tracey & Grits – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Interstate Daydream – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Rachel Curtin and Britt See – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Black Widow acoustic – The Office – Kennedy
- Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT NOV 21
- Derek Woods Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Garrett Carlson – 4 Below Haggy’s Bar and Grill – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Total Chaos – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jacob Blair – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Black Widow acoustic – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Riff Riders – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Mandy Majtan – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Grounded acoustic duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
WED NOV 25
- The Away Team and Mister Green – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- The Short Bus Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Randy Graham and Jamie Henderson – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- The Hagg Brothers – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Grounded acoustic duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Sweet Jane Band – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
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