WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 2, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
FRI NOV 03
- Taxiway/The Dangerous Method/Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Ion Sky unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Acoustic Jukebox – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT NOV 04
- Donna the Buffalo with The Probables – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Jamestown Area Community Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
- Crush – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Acoustic Jukebox – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Charity Nuse & Jeremy Bunce – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Monica Lewis Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman
- Henry’s Sweetface Kitchenette – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- SON – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN NOV 05
- Chautauqua Music Project Chorale/Chautauqua Chamber Singers – SS Peter & Paul Church – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON NOV 06
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville
WED NOV 08
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
