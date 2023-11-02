WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 2, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI NOV 03

Taxiway/The Dangerous Method/Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Ion Sky unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Acoustic Jukebox – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT NOV 04

Donna the Buffalo with The Probables – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Jamestown Area Community Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown

Crush – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Acoustic Jukebox – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Charity Nuse & Jeremy Bunce – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Monica Lewis Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman

Henry’s Sweetface Kitchenette – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN NOV 05

Chautauqua Music Project Chorale/Chautauqua Chamber Singers – SS Peter & Paul Church – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON NOV 06

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville

WED NOV 08