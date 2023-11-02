WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 2, 2023

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 2, 2023

By Leave a Comment

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

FRI NOV 03

  • Taxiway/The Dangerous Method/Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Ion Sky unplugged – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
  • Acoustic Jukebox – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
  • Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT NOV 04

  • Donna the Buffalo with The Probables – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
  • Jamestown Area Community Orchestra – First Covenant Church – Jamestown
  • Crush – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Acoustic Jukebox – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Charity Nuse & Jeremy Bunce – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Monica Lewis Acoustics – The Cooler – Sherman
  • Henry’s Sweetface Kitchenette – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
  • SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN NOV 05

  • Chautauqua Music Project Chorale/Chautauqua Chamber Singers – SS Peter & Paul Church – Jamestown
  • Interstate Daydream – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON NOV 06

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
  • Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville

WED NOV 08

  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.