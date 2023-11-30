WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 30, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
FRI DEC 01
- Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Furious George – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Erika & Jesse – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Billy Mac – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Backlog – Balloons – Ellicottville
SAT DEC 02
- Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Friends/Nerds Gone Wild – Tracy Plaza – Jamestown
- Twisted Lid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Serendipity (all female a cappella ensemble) – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown
- Paul Hunter – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Oliver Burdo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Black Widow acoustic – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: The Santa Clause – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN DEC 03
- Little Theatre presents: A Christmas Story – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON DEC 04
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
- Brianna Blankenship – Balloons – Ellicottville
WED DEC 06
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
- Movies at The Reg: Priscilla – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
