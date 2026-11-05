WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 5, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU NOV 05
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI NOV 06
- Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dustin Francis – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Untouchables Acoustic Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ion Sky acoustic – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Alyssa Hankey – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT NOV 07
- Dirty Dozen Brass Band: 50th Anniversary Tour – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- DJ Zeke Wooski – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Rockabilly Steve and the BR3 – Jamestown Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
- Black Water Blues – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Dave Ahlquist – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Tina Williams and Ed Croft – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Smokin’ 45 – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- The Riffriders – The Cooler – Sherman
- Adam McKillip – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Razz and Friends featuring Deena Winters – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Bill Ward – Grace and Abe’s – Westfield
SUN NOV 08
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
TUE NOV 10
- Memory Cafe with Sarah Brown-Millspaw – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
WED NOV 11
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: The Social Reckoning – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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