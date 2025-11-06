WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 6, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com

THU NOV 06

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jade Giambrone – The Wicked Glen – Gowanda

FRI NOV 07

Bill Ward (Gram Parsons tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Chillbillys – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Randy Zahm – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Billy Mac – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT NOV 08

The Reg presents: Cat Video Fest 2025 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Bad Hooks – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Kallie & Kayla – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Falconer

Jim Scott – The Cooler – Sherman

Smokin’ 45 – Randolph American Legion – Randolph

The Swamp Yankees – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph

Hyde & Seek – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

WED NOV 12