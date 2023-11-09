WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 9, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU NOV 09

Infinity’s 25 th Birthday performance event – Infinity Arts Cafe – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI NOV 10

Lenny & the Landshark – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Bill Ward – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville

Nick Slagle – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

SAT NOV 11

The Reg presents: The Magic of Motown – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

The Jays Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

The High Life – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jeremy Jaeger – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Dual Identity – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Kody & Herren – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN NOV 12

Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

MON NOV 13

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED NOV 15