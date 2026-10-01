WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 1, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 01

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI OCT 02

The Beatlemaniacs – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Bill Ward (John Prine tribute) – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Ion Sky Trio – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

Matt Boland & Jack – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Jade Giambrone – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Vinny & The Mudflaps – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Jess Royer – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT OCT 03

Crush – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Raven and Rune – Jamestown

Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Celoron Moose – Celoron

Logan Alexander and Laura “The Landshark” Ferraro – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Tom & The Hooligans – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Porcelain Busdrivers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Sam Winterburger – The Cooler – Sherman

Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Amythyst Kiah – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

Dean Wells – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SUN OCT 04

SON – Busti Tap House – Busti

Johnny Gray – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

WED OCT 07