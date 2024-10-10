WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 10, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 10

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

FRI OCT 11

The Reg presents: Haunted Objects Live – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Black Widow – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown

Pollywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Lenny and The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Ion Sky trio – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Two & A Half Pints – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

SAT OCT 12

Diggin’ Roots Band – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Elaina Alston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Interstate Daydream – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

The Highlife – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Pearl City Jazz Band – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Daniel Cecil – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Gimme Sugar (Rolling Stones tribute) – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca

SUN OCT 13

OLDFISH duo – Busti Tap House – Busti

Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Ellicottville Brewing Company – Ellicottville

TUE OCT 15

Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

WED OCT 16