WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 12, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area.
THU OCT 12
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI OCT 13
- Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Dr. William J. Newbrough – Marvin House – Jamestown
- Dan Baney – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Lenny Sales – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Ion Sky trio – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Derek Davis – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Karl Lydell Trio – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield
- Backlog/Echoes On Water – Saint Joseph Catholic Church – Warren, PA
SAT OCT 14
- Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Tempus/Odd Atrocity/Hold My Headache – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- 1980 Something – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Strange Kind of Sunshine – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tim Britt – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Caitlin Rushing – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Claire Stuczynski – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Todd Mertens – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point
- Jesse Taylor Smith – The Cooler – Sherman
- Ion Sky trio unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Dave Ahlquist – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Haunted Mansion – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN OCT 15
- Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
MON OCT 16
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 18
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
